Bucks County daycare employee accused of assaulting 2-year-old student

The Brief A 27-year-old former Bucks County preschool employee has been charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators say the charges stem from an incident reported to police by the school in late July. Erin Burke has since been fired from the daycare.



A Bucks County preschool employee was fired after police say she was accused of assaulting a 2-year-old student last month.

What we know:

Erin Burke, 27, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.

Investigators first received a tip about suspected child abuse at the Newtown Discovery Preschool in late July.

The school reported an incident that happened that day involving a 27-year-old employee and a 2-year-old student.

"The staff member was removed from the school, the child's family and the appropriate authorities were notified, and, following our internal review, the staff member's employment was terminated," the school said in a press release.

What we don't know:

Police have not released specific details about the alleged assault.

What they're saying:

Newtown Discovery Preschool called the allegations "a serious and unacceptable violation of our standards of care, professional conduct, and the expectations we have for anyone entrusted with the safety of a child."

"We are deeply saddened by this situation and recognize the impact it has on the child, their family and on our school community," the school said. "We know incidents involving the well-being of a child affect our families, our educators, and everyone who places their trust in our school."