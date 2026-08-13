Philly band SNACKTIME to play free concert at Spruce Street Harbor Park Aug. 14

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The Brief Philly band SNACKTIME will perform a free show at Spruce Street Harbor Park on August 14 as part of the Summer Sounds Concert Series. The performance coincides with PrismaPhonik, an interactive music and art installation that puts audiences "in" the music. Admission is free with food, drinks, hammocks, and waterfront views available for the public.



Philly band SNACKTIME is set to perform a free concert at Spruce Street Harbor Park on August 14 as part of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation’s Summer Sounds Concert Series, according to event organizers. The performance will happen alongside PrismaPhonik, an immersive music-plus-art installation that will offer a unique experience for attendees.

DRWC_Summer Sounds Concert Series_Photo by BeauMonde Originals

Bringing free, interactive music to the waterfront

SNACKTIME’s August 14 performance at Spruce Street Harbor Park is part of the Summer Sounds Concert Series organized by the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation.

The event is free and open to the public, providing not just live music, but also food and drinks, hammocks, and waterfront views.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will start at 7:00 p.m. All ages are welcome.

RSVP for free at this link.

The backstory:

SNACKTIME originally started with free shows in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square.

When crowds grew so large that events were shut down, the group moved to indoor venues, where they sold over 900 tickets to their debut headlining show.

Since then, they have sold out headliners, played major music festivals like Boston Calling, Newport Folk, Roots Picnic, and Sea.Hear.Now., and supported national tours for Portugal. The Man, Fitz and The Tantrums, and Electric Guest.

This year, SNACKTIME embarked on their first headlining tour, performing at events including Lollapalooza, Okeechobee, Hudson River, and Winnipeg Folk festivals. The band is also preparing their debut album, produced by Justin Lucas.

Pairing performance with PrismaPhonik

PrismaPhonik_Photo by Delaware River Waterfront Corporation

The concert takes place August 14 at Spruce Street Harbor Park, with PrismaPhonik—an art and sound installation—featured throughout the park. PrismaPhonik includes 12 colorful prisms that light up and emit layered sounds from classical symphonic masterpieces performed by SNACKTIME.

PrismaPhonik is described as a glowing labyrinth where each prism represents a different orchestra musician and lights up while playing music as people move through the space. The experience is immersive, making it feel as though you are "in" the music, creating a unique blend of live performance and interactive art.

Details about the specific set list SNACKTIME will perform and the exact schedule for the event have not been disclosed. It is also not clear when the group’s debut album will be released.