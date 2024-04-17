Sixers can clinch 7th seed with win against Miami Heat on Wednesday

article

The Philadelphia 76ers will square off against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with playoff implications on the line.

A win for the Sixers means they will secure the 7th seed in the playoff bracket, while a loss will force them to play the winner of the Hawks-Bulls play-in game for the 8th seed.

Joel Embiid, who returned from a lateral meniscus injury at the start of April, is expected to play Wednesday after being a full participant in yesterday's practice.

Teams that finish 7-10 in their conference enter the NBA's Play-in Tournament with a chance to battle for the final two playoff spots in their conference.

The Lakers clinched the 7th seed in the west after knocking off the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Sacramento Kings downed the Golden State Warriors to earn a chance to take on the Pelicans on Friday night for the final playoff spot.

The Sixers finished the season with a 47-35 record and won their final eight regular season contests, including a four-point victory over the Heat about two weeks ago.

Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center, where the Sixers were 25-16 during the regular season.