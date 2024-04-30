USDA testing ground beef in states with bird flu outbreaks in dairy cows

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is testing ground beef sold at retailers located in U.S. states with bird flu outbreaks in dairy cattle.

The USDA said it remains confident that the meat supply is safe, noting its "rigorous meat inspection process."

But in a statement provided to FOX Television Stations, the agency said ground beef samples collected at retailers "will be analyzed" using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test – which indicates whether any viral particles are present.

H5N1 bird flu – which has sickened millions of wild and commercial birds in recent years – was first reported in dairy cows in late March and has spread to herds in at least nine U.S. states: Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, and Texas.

Last week, the FDA said one in five samples of pasteurized milk tested contained remnants of the bird flu virus. However, the FDA and other health officials have maintained that it’s still safe to drink .

USDA’s ground beef safety studies amid bird flu in dairy cattle

Many dairy cows, once "retired," can be sold and slaughtered for beef .

In addition to sampling and testing ground beef, the USDA said it’s conducting two other beef safety studies related to bird flu in dairy cattle – including a beef cooking study.

For this study, the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service will use "a virus surrogate" in ground beef and cook it at different temperatures "to determine log-reduction of the virus."

The USDA said it’s also sampling beef muscle of cull dairy cows condemned at select FSIS-inspected slaughter facilities.

Results from these studies "are forthcoming" and will be shared as information becomes available, the agency said.

Meanwhile, the USDA emphasized the importance of properly handling and cooking food.

"While we have multiple safeguards in place to protect consumers, we recommend consumers properly handle raw meats and cook to a safe internal temperature," a spokesperson said in the statement. "Cooking to a safe internal temperature kills bacteria and viruses in meat."

