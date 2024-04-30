Iconic Rocky statue to undergo routine maintenance in May

article

The iconic Rocky statue outside the Philadelphia Art Museum is about to get a Hollywood shine.

The Philadelphia Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy said the 10-foot-tall statue will undergo routine conservation maintenance treatments from May 7-8.

During this time, a team of professional public art conservators from the Heritage Conservation Collective will clean and wax the bronze statue from 8 a.m and 4 p.m.

City officials say the statue "receives periodic maintenance to protect the appearance and longevity of the bronze surface."

The Rocky statue was created by artist A. Thomas Schomberg in 1980, and gifted to the city by Sylvester Stallone following the success of the classic boxing series.