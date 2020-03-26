Sixers' Michael Rubin announces plans to produce masks, hospital gowns to help in fight against COVID-19

article

Sixers partner Michael Rubin and the MLB announced plans to stop production of uniforms at the Fanatics factory and produce at least one million masks and hospital gowns to be given to healthcare workers and emergency personnel across Pennsylvania in the fight against COVID-19.

The masks and gowns will be made with the exact same fabric that Yankees and Phillies players wear on the field and will be produced at the 360,000 sq. ft. factory in Easton, Pa.

“The COVID-19 crisis has compelled our country to be more collaborative, innovative and strategic than ever before. As the demand for masks and gowns have surged, we’re fortunate to have teamed up with Major League Baseball to find a unique way to support our frontline workers in this fight to stem the virus, who are in dire need of essential resources. We have already begun production of up to one million masks and gowns from the fabric used to make the official MLB jerseys and then donating to hospitals and emergency management personnel throughout Pennsylvania with the goal of expanding to New York and New Jersey," Rubin said.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. added, "I’m proud that Major League Baseball can partner with Fanatics to help support the brave healthcare workers and emergency personnel who are on the front lines of helping patients with COVID-19. They are truly heroes.”

