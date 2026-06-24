Sixers select Alabama G Labaron Philon Jr. in first round of NBA Draft

The Brief The Sixers chose Labaron Philon Jr. with the 22nd overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. A guard with the ability to generate offense, Philon Jr. is expected to help support Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Philon Jr. averaged 22 points for Alabama last season, which ranked 11th in the nation and third in the SEC.



The Sixers selected University of Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. with their first pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night.

What we know:

Philadelphia aimed to bolster their offensive firepower by selecting University of Alabama standout Labaron Philon Jr. 22nd overall.

The 21-year-old played two seasons for the Crimson Tide, where he became known for his ball handling and ability to create offense.

Philon Jr. averaged 22 points per game for Alabama last year, which ranked 11th in the nation and third in the SEC. He was the only Division I player to average at least 22 points and 5 assists while shooting 50% from the field.

What they're saying:

ESPN's post-draft analysis says Philon Jr. "should mix in off the bench for Philly, providing extra shot-creation behind Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe."