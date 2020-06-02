Sixers' Tobias Harris calls for commissioner to resign following Black Lives Matter remarks

Montgomery County Commissioner Joseph Gale released a statement on riots and looting in Philadelphia and called Black Lives Matter a "radical left-wing hate group that's perpetrating urban domestic terror."

At his home in Plymouth Meeting, he refused to make a statement and instead, his father answered the door.

“Yeah, he’s not doing interviews,” said Gale’s dad.

Pat Washeleski, a resident of Plymouth meeting, didn’t think that Gale’s comments were appropriate or well-timed.

“He’s only adding fuel to the fire by making those kinds of comments,” he said. ”I would certainly expect him to tender his resignation.”

Many voices across Montgomery County echo Washelski’s sentiments. Sheriff Sean Kilkenny called Gale’s remarks offensive, and both of Gale’s County co-commissioners jointly denounced their colleague’s statement. Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris entered the conversation on Twitter and shared a change.org petition that pushed for Gale to resign.

Advertisement

The Norristown Municipal Council issued a counter-letter to Gale, saying that his workplace is made up of 13,000 black residents and all of their lives matter.

Gale has made no further comments about his remarks.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP