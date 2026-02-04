Sixers trade G Jared McCain to Oklahoma City Thunder for 4 draft picks: report

The Philadelphia 76ers have traded guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for four draft picks, according to reports.

What we know:

ESPN's Sham Charania reports the Sixers will receive Oklahoma City's 2026 Houston Rockets first round pick and three second round selections.

McCain, 21, was in the middle of his second season in Philadelphia, averaging six points a game in 37 games played.

What's next:

With the NBA trade deadline set for 3 p.m. Thursday, expect a flurry of moves to continue across the league over the next 24-hours.