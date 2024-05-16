Sixers' Tyrese Maxey wins NBA Sportsmanship Award

article

Tyrese Maxey is adding another trophy to his shelf following his breakout 2023-2024 NBA season.

On Thursday, the NBA announced Maxey had been awarded the Joe Dumars Trophy as the winner of the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Maxey has already been named the NBA’s Most Improved Player for last season, and was also an NBA All-Star for the first time.

The NBA shared video on social media of Maxey receiving the award from his mother and father.

The Sportsmanship Award honors the player ‘who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court’ and each team nominates one of its players. From the list of 30 team nominees, a panel of league executives select finalists from each division, and NBA players then select the winner from there.

Maxey finished the season, his fourth in the league, averaging 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 1 steal per game.

Eric Snow is the only other 76er to win the Sportsmanship Award in team history, having received the honor in 1999-2000.