Smart car driver arrested after leading police on pursuit along I-10 in Phoenix area

The driver of a Smart car is in custody after police say he led authorities on a pursuit along Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.

Gilbert police say officers responded to reports of a suspicious man screaming in the parking lot of a Walmart near Williams Field and Market prior to the pursuit.

When officers arrived at the Walmart, the man refused to speak to them and got into his car.

Officers tried to pull over the Smart car, but the driver refused to stop and ran multiple red lights.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety began assisting police as the chase entered the freeway.

The driver was eventually taken into custody when DPS stopped the Smart car in the far west Valley near I-10 and Watson Road.