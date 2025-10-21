SNAP payments 'cannot be paid' in Pennsylvania as government shutdown continues

article

The Brief More than 2 million Pennsylvanians who rely on SNAP benefits won’t receive November payments due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. The state’s Department of Human Services says payments will resume once federal funding is restored. Residents in need of immediate food assistance can call 2-1-1 or visit FeedingPA.com for resources.



As the federal government shutdown stretches into its third week, Pennsylvania officials say millions of residents will not receive food assistance next month, putting vulnerable households at risk across the state.

What is the status of SNAP in Pennsylvania?

What we know:

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) confirmed that SNAP benefits scheduled for November will be delayed indefinitely until Congress resolves the budget stalemate and reopens the government.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides food benefits to low-income individuals and families. According to state data, most Pennsylvania SNAP households include children, elderly residents or people with disabilities.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) confirmed that SNAP benefits scheduled for November will not be paid until the federal shutdown ends and funding resumes.

"Because Republicans in Washington D.C. failed to pass a federal budget, causing the federal government shutdown, November 2025 SNAP benefits cannot be paid," an alert on the Pennsylvania Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program website stated.

"Starting October 16, SNAP benefits will not be paid until the federal government shutdown ends and funds are released to PA. We will notify SNAP recipients when payments can resume, and we will let you know when to expect SNAP payments."

Without that funding, more than 2 million Pennsylvanians could lose access to grocery benefits in the coming weeks.

Impact on Families

The suspension of SNAP payments is expected to have widespread effects across the state’s food network. Food banks and pantries are preparing for a surge in demand.

Residents in need of immediate food support are urged to:

Call 2-1-1 to be connected with local food and social service agencies

Visit FeedingPA.com for statewide pantry and assistance resources

Officials are urging the public to avoid panic-buying and to check the DHS website for real-time updates as the situation develops.