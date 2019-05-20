Sneak peek at Universal's new 'Harry Potter' roller coaster

Fox 35 got a look at the new adventure in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Walking up to the park's latest attraction, 'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' sits right next to Hogsmeade in Universal's Islands of Adventure.

Before beginning their adventure, riders will go behind Hagrid's hut. There, they will travel through the ruins he uses to go under and around Hogwarts as groundskeeper. Guests will follow that path through the line to get to Hagrid's class on the 'Care of Magical Creatures.'

It's after Hagrid's introduction with Arthur Weasley that riders will board enchanted motorbikes to begin their adventure. The ride lasts for more than three minutes and runs on about a mile-worth of track.

"It's a thrill coaster, so it's a rollercoaster," Universal Creative Show Producer Elaine Hinds said. "It also includes show scenes, which is very unique - never done before. As you experience the thrills and the twists and the turns of the rollercoaster, there are also great moments where you actually slow down and experience a story and a moment with Hagrid."

This ride has been in the making for two years and is filled with epic thrills, including launching guests into mysterious places in the Wizarding World. Aboard the magical motorbikes, guests will soar to the edge of the Forbidden Forest, flying above trees, dipping through ruins, springing and speeding backward and forward while searching for the rarest magical creatures.

"The story is new," Hinds said. "What we've created here is brand new."

As the world's first story coaster, the ride is also the first coaster in the United States to feature a free-fall vertical drop of nearly 17 feet. It will also be the longest roller coaster ride in Florida. One point during the adventure, riders will be catapulted 65 feet in the air at a more than 70 degree angle and then immediately dropped backward in movement.

"It's a lot of fun," Hinds said. "You are crazy, just flying through that forest. It's an amazing experience."

This is an experience Hagrid won't want you to miss. The ride is set to open June 13 and express passes will not be available on opening day.

