Allentown's Lights in the Parkway shining bright again as search for vandals continues

The Brief Vandals caused significant damage to Allentown's holiday light displays over the weekend. The city estimates a $100,000 loss due to the damage and associated costs. A local business stepped in to help, loaning decorations to keep the tradition alive.



Crews in Allentown spent a blustery Monday outside in the snow as they worked to repair and replace holiday light displays that were vandalized over the weekend.

Vandalism impacts holiday tradition

What we know:

The vandalism affected the Lights in the Parkway's signature Old Man Winter display, resulting in a total loss. Several other displays were damaged, and a porta potty was also found in the river. The damage was discovered Sunday as crews were at the park plowing snow.

The popular holiday attraction, in its 29th season, could not open Sunday night, said Matt Tuerk, Mayor of Allentown.

The city estimates the total loss at $100,000, which includes damaged displays, staffing, cleanup costs, and lost revenue from closures. "This was an incredibly disappointing incident… costly but not how we define our community," said Tuerk.

Community steps up to help

What they're saying:

Within 24 hours, the community showed its support. Holiday Outdoor Decor, a commercial business, loaned 22 decorations to Lights in the Parkway.

"I've always brought my family here — my children and now my grandchild. We enjoy seeing the lights," said Brian Arnold, vice president of east coast sales for Holiday Outdoor Decor. "Its supposed to be a happy time of year and this unforeseen thing happened last night puts a damper on things we knew we had to do something to make it better."

Lights in the Parkway is shining bright again as police continue their investigation to find the vandals.

"We're going to find the person who did this and hold them accountable," said Tuerk.

Allentown officials say Move It Monday will proceed Monday night as planned, featuring a Hanukkah Night theme in partnership with the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

What you can do:

Police are asking those responsible to turn themselves in. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Allentown Police Department.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser is underway to help the parks department purchase new lights.