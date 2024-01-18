Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Mercer County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County

Snow Emergency declared in Philadelphia ahead of Friday storm

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Snow Emergency declared in Philadelphia ahead of snow

Philadelphia city leaders announced a snow emergency ahead of Friday's snowstorm.

PHILADELPHIA - The City of Philadelphia has announced a Snow Emergency in effect for Friday, beginning at 7 a.m., due to snow forecasted to fall 4 to 8 inches in the city.

For citizens, all parked cars must be removed from all snow emergency routes by 7 a.m. Friday.

When moving your vehicle from a snow emergency route, park as far from a corner as possible. This will help plows make their turns down streets and be able to get streets cleared easier and faster.

The Philadelphia Streets Department is deploying a full compliment of vehicles and personnel, which includes over 400 pieces of equipment to get the streets cleaned efficiently.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority announces $5.00 flat-rate Center City parking garages, which are available Thursday night for residents with vehicles on or near a snow emergency route. If your car is towed and you are looking for it, do not call 911. Instead call 215-686-SNOW (7669) and an operator will be able to help you locate your vehicle.

Philadelphia Snow Emergency announced

Dominick Mireles, Director of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, shares an update, with city leaders, regading the snow emergency announced ahead of Friday's snow storm.

PPA will be enforcing safety violations, but kiosks and the residential parking permits will not be enforced during the snow emergency.

All Philadelphia public schools are closed Friday. More school closings and delays throughout the region, can be found here.

City leaders ask that all residents check on your neighbors during this storm and respond to any changing conditions. Additionally, Code Blue is still in effect, as temperatures are at or below freezing and will continue to drop into Saturday.

During the snow emergency, Friday’s trash and recycling collections, which were expected to be picked up Saturday, are suspended and won’t be picked up until next week. As an alternative, residents can take their trash to city sanitation convenience centers, which are operating at regular hours Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Citizens can track snowplows, as well as other city services, including trash pickup, at StreetSmartPHL, here.

Stay safe and healthy while shoveling snow with tips, here.