Snow Emergency declared in Philadelphia ahead of Friday storm

The City of Philadelphia has announced a Snow Emergency in effect for Friday, beginning at 7 a.m., due to snow forecasted to fall 4 to 8 inches in the city.

For citizens, all parked cars must be removed from all snow emergency routes by 7 a.m. Friday.

When moving your vehicle from a snow emergency route, park as far from a corner as possible. This will help plows make their turns down streets and be able to get streets cleared easier and faster.

The Philadelphia Streets Department is deploying a full compliment of vehicles and personnel, which includes over 400 pieces of equipment to get the streets cleaned efficiently.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority announces $5.00 flat-rate Center City parking garages, which are available Thursday night for residents with vehicles on or near a snow emergency route. If your car is towed and you are looking for it, do not call 911. Instead call 215-686-SNOW (7669) and an operator will be able to help you locate your vehicle.

PPA will be enforcing safety violations, but kiosks and the residential parking permits will not be enforced during the snow emergency.

All Philadelphia public schools are closed Friday. More school closings and delays throughout the region, can be found here.

City leaders ask that all residents check on your neighbors during this storm and respond to any changing conditions. Additionally, Code Blue is still in effect, as temperatures are at or below freezing and will continue to drop into Saturday.

During the snow emergency, Friday’s trash and recycling collections, which were expected to be picked up Saturday, are suspended and won’t be picked up until next week. As an alternative, residents can take their trash to city sanitation convenience centers, which are operating at regular hours Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Citizens can track snowplows, as well as other city services, including trash pickup, at StreetSmartPHL, here.

Stay safe and healthy while shoveling snow with tips, here.