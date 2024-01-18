Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, New Castle County
3
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Mercer County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County

Tips for staying safe, healthy while shoveling snow

By
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Shoveling snow? Here are tips for doing it safely

The heavy snow forecast for the region means many will be out shoveling, but do you know how to keep safe while shoveling?

PHILADELPHIA - A winter storm in the making is headed for the Delaware Valley Friday and the snow will be, apparently, heavier than Monday’s snow and there will be more of it. No one should get hurt while using a snow shovel. The following are tips everyone can use for safer, healthier shoveling.

  • To start, to use proper form, making sure your feet are about hip length apart.
  • Then, always bend with your knees, never from your back.
  • Start with a small portion of snow on the shovel. Taking too much at once puts you in danger of throwing out your back.

These are important tips in staying safe and physically healthy while shoveling. Dr. Richard Wender, with the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Medicine, says there are other important items to remember when tackling the snow.

"There are substantial risks and some of them that people don’t anticipate associated both with cold exposure and with weather events like heavy snow," Dr. Wender said. "Hypothermia – just having a body temperature that’s too low is a risk."

Related

Shoveling snow: Safety tips to prevent injuries, heart attack
article

Shoveling snow: Safety tips to prevent injuries, heart attack

In 2018, more than 137,000 people were treated in emergency rooms, doctors' offices, and clinics for injuries that happened while shoveling or using snowblowers.

People should always dress appropriately for the elements, which in snow, includes gloves. "Frostbite, earlobes, fingers, toes, nose with prolonged exposure is a risk, as well."

For folks who are a little older, with underlying cardiac conditions, Dr. Wender has advice.

"People are, in fact, at higher risk for heart events, like a heart attack, and that happens for a couple of reasons. One, if you’re exposed to the cold, your blood vessels shut down a little bit because they’re trying to hold onto the heat and that may affect blood flow to your organs and even your heart. We see people in the ER every year who really should not be shoveling snow."