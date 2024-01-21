Expand / Collapse search

Solar eclipse 2024: These U.S. cities are in the path of totality

By FOX TV Digital Team
Total eclipse countdown: The Great North American Solar Eclipse is officially less than 1 year away

In 2023 and 2024, Americans will have the rare opportunity to witness two spectacular celestial events: an annular solar eclipse and a total solar eclipse.

The Great North American Eclipse is less than three months away: On April 8, 2024, "the greatest natural event you can see" will traverse parts of the United States, Mexico and Canada. 

During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes completely in front of the sun, momentarily turning day into night for those in the path of its shadow – like someone just turned off a light switch. The path of the 2024 eclipse is about 115 miles wide and will span from Mexico to Maine. 

It’s a rare event: any given spot on Earth will only see a total solar eclipse about once every 400 years. Despite long odds, a small portion of southeastern Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois will be in the path of the eclipse for the second time in less than a decade. 

GettyImages-899694050.jpg

Total eclipse of the sun at the location of the longest duration of 2 minutes and 40 seconds in Hopkinsville, KY, August 2017 (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

More than 31 million people live in the path of this year’s shadow, also known as the path of totality, and millions more are expected to flood towns in the eclipse’s path. 

Why you should get in the path of totality

When it comes to a total solar eclipse, experts say getting near the path of totality just doesn’t cut it. 

RELATED: Southwest offers flights to view 2024 total solar eclipse from the sky

"If you can get yourself into the path of the moon’s shadow for a total eclipse, it’s definitely worth the effort," Rick Fienberg, project manager of the American Astronomical Society’s Solar Eclipse Task Force, told FOX Weather. "A 99% partial solar eclipse doesn’t get you 99% of the experience of a total solar eclipse — that last 1% is literally the difference between night and day."

GettyImages-836360356-1.jpg

Locals and travelers from around the world gather on Menan Butte to watch the eclipse on August 21, 2017 in Menan, Idaho. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar ecl

When the moon hides the sun, the temperature suddenly drops. Stars and planets that are usually only visible at night will emerge. Even animals are tricked into believing it’s nighttime, NASA says. 

RELATED: Solar eclipse viewer: How to build your own from a cereal box

The totality lasts less than 10 minutes, and if you miss it, the next time a total solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. is Aug. 12, 2045. 

U.S. cities in the 2024 solar eclipse path of totality

The moon’s shadow first touches Mexico at Mazatlan, then enters the United States through Texas. From there, it cuts diagonally through parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also see a total solar eclipse, according to NASA

eclipse-map-2024-1920-1.jpg

2024 total solar eclipse map (NASA)

There are several major cities and many other towns in the path of totality. Here’s a look at some of them, according to NASA, the U.S. Navy and state tourism websites. 

Texas

  • Eagle Pass, Texas
  • Dallas, Texas
  • Fort Worth, Texas
  • Austin, Texas
  • San Antonio, Texas
  • Killeen, Texas
  • Waco, Texas
  • Temple, Texas
  • Tyler, Texas
  • Irving, Texas
  • Sulphur Springs, Texas
  • Kerrville, Texas
  • Texarkana, Texas

Oklahoma

Here are some of the best viewing sites in Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman

  • Idabel, Oklahoma
  • Boswell, Oklahoma
  • Antlers, Oklahoma
  • Hugo, Oklahoma
  • Poteau, Oklahoma
  • Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Arkansas

  • Little Rock, Arkansas
  • Jonesboro, Arkansa
  • Hot Springs, Arkansas

Missouri

  • Poplar Bluff, Missouri
  • Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Illinois

  • Carbondale, Illinois
  • Mount Vernon, Illinois

Kentucky

  • Paducah, Kentucky

Indiana

  • Evansville, Indiana
  • Indianapolis, Indiana

Ohio

  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • Akron, Ohio
  • Toledo, Ohio
  • Dayton, Ohio
  • Bowling Green, Ohio

Pennsylvania

  • Erie, Pennsvylania

New York

  • Buffalo, New York
  • Jamestown, New York
  • Rochester, New York
  • Syracuse, New York
  • Watertown, New York
  • Lake Placid, New York
  • Plattsburgh, New York

Vermont

  • Burlington, Vermont
  • Montpelier, Vermont
  • St. Johnsbury, Vermont
  • Hardwick, Vermont
  • Newport, Vermont
  • St. Albans, Vermont
  • Stowe, Vermont
  • Waterbury, Vermont
  • Winooski, Vermont

New Hampshire

  • Lancaster, New Hampshire

Maine

  • Caribou, Maine
  • Rangeley, Maine
  • Carrabassett Valley, Maine
  • Jackman, Maine
  • Bingham, Maine
  • Moscow, Maine
  • Houlton, Maine
  • Presque Isle, Maine

