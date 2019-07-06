Son of Philadelphia sheriff critically injured in double shooting

article

A son of Philadelphia Sheriff Jewell Williams is critically injured following a double shooting in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday on the 3100 block of North 16th Street.

A 37-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, was also shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No further information on the shooting or a possible motive was immediately made available.

The elder Williams, who has been the target of several sexual harassment lawsuits, lost his bid for re-election in May's primary to Rochelle Bilal, a 27-year veteran of the department.

