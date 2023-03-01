Suspect in custody after car stolen in Upper Darby with infant still inside, sources say

article

Police in Upper Darby say an infant girl who was inside a car when it was stolen Wednesday night has been safely located and the man suspected of stealing the vehicle is in police custody, sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley.

The Upper Darby Police Department tweeted a photo of a gray Hyundai Elantra with New Jersey license plates that was taken from 69th street around 5:30 p.m. with the child still inside.

Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt told FOX 29 the mother of the child was picking up a food order for a delivery service when the car was stolen. The thief drove a short distance away and left the child in her car seat on the sidewalk near Heather Road and Walnut Street.

"It's just sad to say the least," Chris Papakonstantinou, a local resident told FOX 29. "Thankfully the kid is okay and they found the child, but it's scary."

The department shared a photo of a suspect being sought and called attention to his distinctive red sneakers.

By Thursday morning, sources said Philadelphia police told officials in Upper Darby they found the vehicle in question, a gray Hyundai Elantra, on the 4300 block of Tackawanna Street, in Philadelphia’s East Frankford section, around 10 a.m. The suspect was reportedly in a nearby building, police discovered.

As police approached the location, a barricade was called.

Within an hour, the suspect came out peacefully. He was taken into custody without further incident.