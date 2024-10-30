Harris and Trump latest polls: Who's winning with 6 days until Election Day

The Brief The latest polls show a virtually tied race to the White House, with Kamala Harris leading slightly in national polls. Donald Trump, meanwhile, appears to be gaining ground in critical swing states that will decide the outcome of the election.



The race to the White House remains virtually tied with six days until Election Day, according to the most recent polls.

Vice President Kamala Harris has maintained a razor-thin edge nationally, but former President Donald Trump appears to be gaining ground in key swing states.

Harris and Trump will criss-cross several swing states on Wednesday, passing each other in Wisconsin, where Trump is scheduled to appear in Green Bay with retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

Mumford & Sons, Gracie Abrams, Remi Wolf and members of the band The National are expected to appear at Harris' rally Wednesday night in Madison.

Harris on Tuesday sought to remind Americans what life was like under Trump and then offered voters a different path forward if they send her to the White House, in a speech in front of the White House billed as her campaign’s closing argument.

Less than 48 hours earlier inside a rally at Madison Square Garden, Trump called Harris "a trainwreck who has destroyed everything in her path" in what has largely been seen as his closing message.

Who’s winning in the polls?

According to 270toWin, Harris maintains an edge in national polls. An average of 17-plus national polls showed Harris up by 1 percentage point as of Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Polling in the seven key battleground states, which will decide the outcome of the election, show Trump is slightly ahead in most swing states.

All of the polls are extremely close and within the margin of error.

Who’s winning the polls in Arizona?

An average of nine polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump with a 2.2% lead in Arizona, a swing state with 11 electoral votes up for grabs.

Who’s winning the polls in Georgia?

An average of six polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump up 2% in Georgia, a swing state with 16 electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in Michigan?

An average of nine polls, the most recent on Oct. 30, shows Harris with a 1.6% lead in Michigan, a swing state with 15 electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in Nevada?

An average of seven polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, show Trump with a .4% lead in Nevada, a swing state with six electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in North Carolina?

An average of nine polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump with a 1.4% lead in North Carolina, a swing state with 16 electoral votes.

Who’s winning the polls in Pennsylvania?

An average of eight polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump with a .5% lead in Pennsylvania, a swing state with 19 electoral votes. Harris was up in Pennsylvania a day earlier, showing just how close the race is in the Keystone State.

Who’s winning the polls in Wisconsin?

An average of seven polls, the most recent on Oct. 29, shows Trump with a .2% lead in Wisconsin. Harris had a .4% lead in the Wisconsin polls a day earlier.

