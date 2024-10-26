Burn bans issued for several counties: what residents need to know

Two counties in the Delaware Valley have declared burn bans due to the extremely dry conditions the region has been experiencing.

Officials in both Bucks and Chester counties have announced burn bans to take effect October 27th, each issued for a period of 30 days. Both bans are county-wide.

There has been no measurable rain for the entire month of October across the Delaware Valley, and September saw very little rain. The Drought Monitor has placed the entire region in some type of drought circumstance, either severe in a large swath of South Jersey, as well as much of Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties and into southern Delaware, or moderate. The overly dry conditions has prompted the burn bans in Bucks and Chester.

Residents should not burn any combustible material outside in either a burn barrel (screened or unscreened), fire ring, fire pit, or on the ground and that includes the burning of garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, litter, paper, and vegetation from land which has been cleared.

Chester County Department of Emergency Services Director Bill Messerschmidt said, "Wildfire potential is currently very high throughout the county because of the drought, winds, dry fuels and fluctuating temperatures. This temporary open burn ban will significantly help to alleviate pressure on our fire services, and we are asking all residents and businesses to honor and adhere to it, especially when it comes to the seasonal burning of leaves and yard waste."

Forecasters say much-needed rain might be possible in early November, but it is still too early to tell. Residents should take steps to be safe in their neighborhoods, abiding by bans county officials believe are necessary.