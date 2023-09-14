Sources: tractor trailer spills cargo after striking I-95 barrier, van; at least 2 injured in North Philly

article

At least two people were injured after an accident on I-95 in North Philadelphia involving a tractor trailer brought traffic to a crawl.

Skyfox flew over the scene, which showed a large amount of debris spilled off the tractor trailer and onto the southbound side of the highway. The concrete barrier between the two sides was also damaged.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon, around 1:15, officials said.

Sources tell FOX 29's Bob Kelly the tractor trailer was heading north, between Girard and the Vine Street Expressway, near Allegheny Avenue, when it hit the concrete barrier, and the shipping container, carrying the lumber, hit a white van and spilled the lumber onto the southbound side of the highway.

Firefighters pulled one person from a vehicle and that person, along with another person, got medical care at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Traffic in both directions was backed up for miles. There was no word on any injuries as a result of the accident.