South Jersey school district changes dismissal times due to bus driver shortage

A bus driver shortage has prompted one South Jersey school district to change their dismissal times.

In a letter to parents, the Superintendent of the Glassboro School District announced that the Glassboro Intermediate School will change dismissal pans for both the middle school and the high school.

School officials are citing transportation delays and staff shortages as the reason for the change.

As a result, Glassboro Intermediate School will be let out at 1:27 p.m. and the Glassboro High School will let out at 1:40 p.m.

Other schools in the district will continue to let out at their normal times.

According to school officials, the district is short by eight drivers and they're encouraging paren

ts and part-time staff members who are interested in driving to apply for positions after exploring the option to obtain a Class C CDL, which is needed to drive a school bus.