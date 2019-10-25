South Jersey woman holds breast cancer support fundraiser in memory of her mother

A South Jersey woman is continuing her mission to help those diagnosed with cancer by holding a fundraiser in memory of her mother.

“My mom was my rock and you see that shifting. You don’t know what to do. You’re fearful. I thought my world was going to end,” said Avril Lewis. She remembers like it was yesterday the day she lost her mom Gail to cancer. Gail was 41 years old. Avril was 17.

“Being a teenager and losing your mom is devastating and at that time I didn’t even know how to really deal and grieve properly.” She began to reflect on the spirit of her mom.

“She was always there to help other people and when she did that she did that from her heart,” said Avril. And out of that came the idea to start "Sista 2 Sista." It’s a foundation to help lift the financial burden that people battling cancer have to deal with on top of a devastating diagnosis.

“My mom had the best insurance ever but still we had to come out of pocket and to see her go through that. I would never want anybody to go through that because it’s really difficult,” said Avril. It began in 2015 with an annual "Pretty in Pink Affair Masquerade Gala." She gave us a video from last year’s event which will take place again this weekend.

“They’re already concerned about how they’re going to get healthy. My mission is I want you to get healthy but if you have a dollar it can go towards anything you need. Your medication, your bills or car note because again life happens.” Avril says she gets referrals from people who attend Keys to Life Ministries which is the church she and her husband pastor as well as others in the community.

The nominees who are fighting cancer are honored during the event and go home with a special care package. Avril says the hope is that they know someone cares about them and what they're going through. It stems from the undying love she has for her mother Gail and the fight she fought.

“I’m hoping that she is pleased because she was a person who cared about people. So I’m hoping she’s looking down saying I’m proud of you," she said.

This year’s gala will take place Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Merion in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. Tickets are still available. For information, please click here.