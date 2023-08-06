South Jersey woman wins nearly $100,000 on penny slots at Live! Philadelphia Casino
PHILADELPHIA - Now those were some lucky pennies!
Ansaly T. has made history winning the first Giant Jackpots at the Live! Philadelphia Casino & Hotel this week.
The South Jersey woman went home with $97,402 after just a $1.76 spin on the penny slot machine.
She cashed in big on the new slots program, which guarantees jackpot wins from $50,000 to $100,000 for Live! Rewards Card members.
So now with Ansaly's win, the jackpot resets!