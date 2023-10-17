South Philadelphia residents call for removal of people living in broken down cars in free parking areas

Residents in South Philadelphia are uneasy after reporting an issue involving some new neighbors to Philadelphia Police during a town hall meeting on Tuesday.

South Philly residents told police and public officials about the new version of tailgating they encountered under I-95, people living in broken down vehicles.

From worn down cars to RVs parked along Front Street, FOX 29's Steve Keeley saw cars with windows covered while gas cans, buckets and even generators surrounded the outside of the vehicles.

"People with generators on the roof, what are they generating in there?" said Tom Sica, South Philly resident. "Is it heat? That's dangerous they’ve got a small heater in there. I mean it's a quality-of-life issue for us and it's a quality-of-life issue for the people who are living there."

While some residents can sympathize for those living inside the cars, others are fed up.

"I understand that we need to have social services involved, but we have rights too," said Maryann Sica, South Philly resident. "And it comes to a point where if you are going to go out to somebody 20 times to ask them to relocate and then you’re going to tell me we can't do anything, well you can't do anything."

Councilman Mark Squilla explained how officials have tried to help the situation, by offering homeless services to the occupants of the vehicles.

"We know that it's illegal to live in a vehicle," said Councilman Squilla. "What we’re trying to do is engage them with homeless services, offering them help If they do not take those services they need to move on. We can't have them under 95 living there."