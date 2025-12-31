South Philly bakery mourns beloved employee's sudden death

The Brief A beloved South Philadelphia bakery employee, Dawn Loverdi, has passed away. Loverdi collapsed on Wharton Street and died of cardiac arrest. Her family seeks to thank the strangers who tried to save her.



A South Philadelphia community mourns the loss of Dawn Loverdi, a cherished employee at Sarcone’s Bakery, who passed away this holiday season.

What we know:

Dawn Loverdi, a 61-year-old grandmother, was a familiar face at Sarcone’s Bakery for the past nine years.

She collapsed on Wharton Street after leaving work and died of cardiac arrest.

Her daughter, Brittany Lutek, described her as "too good for this earth" and noted her kindness and familiarity with everyone she met.

Employees and customers at the fifth-generation bakery are struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of Loverdi.

Amber Sarcone of Sarcone’s Bakery said, "There’s no one like Dawn, Dawn was like family.

She treated everyone else like her own family too."

Family seeks to thank good samaritans

What they're saying:

Brittany Lutek expressed gratitude for the strangers who attempted to save her mother, saying, "We’re very grateful they stepped in for her. Because she would have done the same for someone else."

Up to eight people, all strangers, tried to help Loverdi by performing CPR.

The family is hoping to find and thank those who tried to resuscitate Loverdi.

Local support pours in

Since news of Loverdi’s passing, local restaurants and chefs have offered their support.

Reuben Harley, a chef, said, "To hear she passed hit me like a ton of bricks."

Many, including her bosses who became like family, say they will miss her smiling face that graced the bakery for nearly a decade.