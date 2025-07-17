South Philly neighborhood granted changes they petitioned for to protect cyclists

The Brief Drivers are prohibited from making a right-hand turn from South Street on to LeCount Street. Residents say too many bikers were being hit by cars who did not see them while making the right turn. Workers installed a reverse direction sign and a Do Not Enter sign.



A new traffic plan is in effect in a South Philly trouble spot. Neighbors say just within the last few weeks, there have been multiple accidents involving cyclists and drivers.

What we know:

Residents petitioned to have the direction cars can go on LeCount Street reversed. It would prevent cars from turning right, leaving bikers traveling in the bike lane in their blind spot.

What they're saying:

Signs are up enforcing a street reversal, meaning drivers can no longer make a right turn from South Street onto LeCount Street. Residents say it was putting bikers travelling in the bike lanes on South Street at risk of being hit.

"That means that there's a huge blind spot here and we're constantly hearing near misses and people getting hit," said Ashley Lepera. She and her fiancé David Birnhak live at the corner house.

"People just kept getting hit outside our house," said Lepera. The couple say that nine months ago a neighbor started a petition to get the city to change the direction of LeCount Street.

The change went into effect Thursday.

Dig deeper:

"It's definitely going to lessen the problem, but the fundamental issue is not the direction of the street. The fundamental issue is that the design of bike lanes in this city is not safe. Like having them on the right side of the road, not having proper protection and not having infrastructure," said Birnhak.

Lepera reached out to the non-profit Philly Bike Action for help with the process of getting the street reversal.

"Our focus is safe infrastructure. We do not place blame for situations like these on motorists, or pedestrians or cyclists. We blame the infrastructure or lack thereof," said EE Durbin with Philly Bike Action.

Birhak says additional help was necessary.

"In the last two weeks we've had four accidents here. There was a grandmother who - her elbow is completely shattered. She had to have surgery the other day and she had a three-year-old on her bike. Thank God the three-year-old was okay," said Birnhak.

Philly Bike Action added cones to the road to slow traffic and now alert drivers that they can no longer turn right here.

Big picture view:

A spokesperson for Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson says Johnson has been working with the Streets Department since last August, when he received the petition signed by neighbors.

"Council President Johnson is a strong advocate for the safety of bike riders. He has worked with Philly Bike Action, Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and others to get legislation approved that enhances bike safety citywide," said Communications Director Vincent Thompson.

What's next:

The signs are up for six months as a trial. Council President Johnson will work with the Streets Department then to determine if legislation should be introduced to make the changes permanent.