South Street kicks off holiday season festivities with tree lighting, pop-up shops

South Street Headhouse District kicked off the holiday shopping season with a good, old-fashioned Christmas celebration, complete with tree lighting and a visit from Santa Claus.

45 local vendors came out to showcase their goods on a day that brought a true sense of community to folks on South Street and the surrounding neighborhoods.

"It’s missing a lot nowadays. Getting more people out walking around, you know, getting a good feel on the streets and adds a good vibe and probably deters a lot of that negative stuff," Marcello Giordano, with Giordano Garden Grocery, described the atmosphere Saturday.

Resident Danielle Marino stated, "I think being able to help these small businesses thrive is really important, because they are part of the fabric of our neighborhood. They’re part of the energy where we live."

Small business owners say they appreciate the sentiment and they’re already seeing bigger sales than they have in years.

Mary Harvey, with Urban Princess, explained, "This has shockingly been our highest. Yeah, I’m shocked every time I look at it, I’m shocked. It’s a lot of people who’ve gotten used to us and they keep coming back because they’ve gotten used to us, know where to find gifts, so I love that!"

"I think people are really trying to touch base and being home with the local businesses that matter in their community," Mark Beyerle, with South Street Headhouse District, said. "You buy from a small business, it makes a difference to them."

"You support the small businesses. Shop local. That’s what is so important. It is getting back to shopping local. Stop ordering from the big places and get the small places help and support them," Nancy Barbato, with Giordano Garden Grocery explained.