Southwest Airlines celebrates 53rd birthday with $53 one-way tickets

Southwest Airlines is offering ticket prices for as low as $53 one-way as it celebrates its 53rd birthday.

From now until June 20, customers can book selected low-flight tickets for anywhere in the continental U.S. between August 6 and December 18. Customers can take advantage of the deal on trips to Hawaii, San Juan, Puerto Rico between August 20 and November 20.

The airline said some examples of one-way deals include:

Nonstop between Atlanta and Tampa

Nonstop between Austin and Dallas (Love Field)

Nonstop between Chicago (Midway) and Minneapolis/St. Paul

Nonstop between Las Vegas and San Diego

Nonstop between Los Angeles (LAX) and Phoenix

Meanwhile, the CEO of Southwest Airlines said he will not resign in the face of pressure from a hedge fund that wants him fired and that his leadership team will produce its own plan to boost the airline’s financial performance.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - MAY 18: Southwest Airlines airplanes are serviced at their gates at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on May 18, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

CEO Robert Jordan said Southwest will present its plan in September. He declined to give specifics, but again hinted that it could include changes in the airline’s longstanding boarding and seating policies.

Elliott Investment Management notified Southwest’s board Monday that it bought a $1.9 billion stake in the Dallas-based company and is seeking to replace Jordan and Gary Kelly, the airline’s chairman and former CEO, with executives from outside the company.

Elliott accused Southwest leadership of failing to change with evolving customer tastes, causing it to lag behind rivals. The hedge fund noted that Southwest’s share price has fallen more than 50% over the past three years.

Southwest is also considering changes to its cabin and seating, such as whether to sell some seats with extra legroom, Jordan said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.