Special Stars cheerleading team gear up for big championship in Florida

With several upcoming competitions, A Lehigh Valley cheerleading squad couldn’t be more cheery while practicing their routine at the World Cup Phoenix gym in Easton.

FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney caught up with the cheerleading team that is headed to a big cheer competition in Florida in April.

The Special Stars is a coed squad of 13 made up of young people with special needs ages five to 27.

Special Stars cheerleader Jacob Freeby said he loves being on the team.

"I like all the stunts and all the tumbling passes," said Freeby.

Haillee Flank is the head coach, and she's also a special education teacher, so working with this crew just comes naturally for her.

"It definitely fills your cup fully. They have the best things to tell you every single day and they'll tell you everything. It's great. They feel like your friends and family. It's amazing," said Flank.

Coach Haillee says all are welcome. The more the merrier!

"If anyone is ever interested in joining the team, we take new people every single year, any ability, any age 5 and up," said the coach.

While the squad takes practice and competing very seriously, it's about so much more than cheering.

It's about fun and friendship.

"I really have a good time and it's made me really happy and makes my day," said Georgianna Houck Nolf, Special Stars cheerleader.

After practice tonight, the squad got a big surprise when they found out they are going back to the big cheerleading championship in Florida to compete in the "cheerability" division.

Coach Haillee said their reaction was so heartwarming.

"They just make me so happy. I just love seeing them so excited."

Corey Hall says his 17-year-old daughter Sydney has been cheering with the team for the last six years. He says it's been life-changing for the both of them.

"It's incredibly inspiring to watch these kids go out there and give their all. It really puts things in perspective. If you are having a down day, and you see them go out there and have such a great time," said Hall.

Last year, the Special Stars went to the Championships in Orlando, and they brought home the silver. This year they are going for the gold!

There is a go fund me to help cover the cost of the trip. The team is almost at their goal if you would like to contribute.