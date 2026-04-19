Speed camera enforcement begins in Philly school zones after warning period

The Brief Speed cameras placed in several Philadelphia school zones have officially entered enforcement mode, meaning drivers caught speeding will now receive fines instead of warnings. The cameras were installed about 60 days ago, during which motorists speeding through the monitored areas received warnings during a grace period. That grace period has now ended, and officials say tickets will begin immediately for violations.



Speed cameras placed in several Philadelphia school zones have officially entered enforcement mode, meaning drivers caught speeding will now receive fines instead of warnings.

The cameras were installed about 60 days ago, during which time motorists who were speeding through the monitored areas were issued warnings as part of a grace period. That period has now ended, and officials say tickets will begin immediately for violations.

Mixed opinions

What they're saying:

Residents in neighborhoods such as Kensington say the cameras are already making a noticeable difference.

"I think it’s a great idea because a lot of people speed through here all the time," one resident said.

Luis Navarro, who has lived on Allegheny Avenue for 31 years, said speeding has long been a serious issue in the area. He recalled a personal family tragedy tied to reckless driving.

"My younger brother, a couple of years ago, was hit by a car here…he was hit so hard that his head was like a melon," Navarro said, adding that his brother survived the incident.

Marilyn Rivera, a block captain in Kensington, said she has seen drivers behaving more cautiously since the cameras were installed, even during the warning period.

File Photo.

"They think it’s I-95 so they're driving here all crazy," she said. "I’m glad they’re gonna put it up though, I’m very glad."

Under the enforcement program, drivers exceeding the speed limit by 11 miles per hour or more in designated school zones will receive a $100 fine. Those going more than 20 miles per hour over the limit will be fined $125, while speeds exceeding 30 miles per hour over the limit will result in a $150 ticket.

It’s worth noting that violations will not result in points on drivers’ licenses.

The enforcement zones include Stetson Middle School, KIPP North Philadelphia Charter School, High School of the Future, Widener Memorial School and Sayre High School.

While many residents support the initiative as a safety measure, others have raised concerns about how the revenue from tickets will be used.

"Horrendous, that’s basically how I can put it," Chris Stewart of North Philadelphia said. "It’s a good idea, but where is the money being used at? It can go to some of these communities that actually need the help."

Despite mixed opinions, city officials say the goal of the cameras is to reduce speeding and improve safety in school zones.