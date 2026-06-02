Delaware father charged with murder of daughter who hit head while being struck with belt

The Brief Badara Kone, 49, is accused of murdering his 10-year-old daughter who police say fell and hit her head on a piece of furniture while being struck with a belt. Fatima Kone with helped to a bedroom by her siblings, 11 and 15, and medical help wasn't called until hours after the alleged incident. Badara Kone is also charged with the abusing the 11-year-old and 15-year-old.



A Delaware man is facing charges for the murder of his 10-year-old daughter, who police say died after she was struck by her father with a belt and hit her head on a piece of furniture.

What we know:

Police say 10-year-old Fatima Kone was found dead in the bedroom of a home on Oakwynn Circle in Smyrna on May 28th.

Investigators believe Fatima died after her father, 49-year-old Badara Kone, struck her numerous times with a belt as a self-described form of discipline, causing her to fall to the ground and hit her head on a piece of furniture.

Fatima's siblings, a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy, helped her to a bedroom where she was later found dead by police hours after the incident.

Police brought the two boys to a local hospital for evaluation and discovered that the children had suffered continuous physical abuse.

Badara Kone was arrested on May 28th and charged with the abuse of the two children. He was additionally charged on Monday with the murder of Fatima.

What we don't know:

Badara remains in custody on $180,000 cash bond.