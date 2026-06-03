Center City District SIPS returns to Philly for its 22nd summer

The Brief Center City SIPS, the popular midweek social hour for professionals looking to unwind after work, has officially returned to Philadelphia for its 22nd summer. To ensure a safe environment, organizers said they're collaborating closely with the Philadelphia Police Department and Center City Safety Patrol ambassadors. Organizers added that this safety push comes after some local businesses chose to back out of the event in prior years due to rowdy crowds.



Center City SIPS, the popular midweek social hour for professionals looking to unwind after work, has officially returned to Philadelphia for its 22nd summer.

What we know:

To ensure a safe environment, organizers said they're collaborating closely with the Philadelphia Police Department and Center City Safety Patrol ambassadors to maintain a high level of alertness every Wednesday through Aug. 26.

Organizers added that this safety push comes after some local businesses chose to back out of the event in prior years due to rowdy crowds.

What they're saying:

Opening night drew large crowds to Dilworth Park, where attendees highlighted the event's appeal as a social after-work gathering in a lively atmosphere with a DJ.

Faheesa Hamilton, who attended with her cousin, described the atmosphere as "people coming together, positive energy, a good time and a safe environment."

According to Giavana Pruiti, director of promotions and activations for the Center City District, SIPS is designed as "an opportunity to step outside the office and stay awhile."

She said participating bars and restaurants offer discounted cocktails, wine, beer, appetizers, and, for the first time, mocktails.

While the event has faced criticism in past years over crowd-related incidents, Pruiti emphasized its intended purpose: "This is for folks who are leaving the office. This is for folks looking to unwind with a cold drink and a snack. This is not meant to be a raging party."

Over at Independence Beer Garden at 6th and Market Streets, Collin Talbot returned for his second consecutive year to take advantage of the SIPS specials with friends after work.

"When we got here, we ordered one of everything off the menu. We figured we would try all the little appetizers they have," he told FOX 29.

"We have a fun time. We aren't necessarily trying to kill ourselves on a Wednesday night, but it's nice to be able to go out, not pay too much, have some fun and then head home afterward."

What we don't know:

While organizers confirmed to FOX 29 that 69 businesses are participating this year, they did not disclose the total number of eligible venues in the area or specify how many ultimately chose to opt out, if any.