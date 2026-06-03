Nick Castellanos DFA'd by San Diego Padres
PHILADELPHIA - The San Diego Padres designated outfielder Nick Castellanos for assignment on Wednesday, one day after he received a video tribute in his return to Philadelphia.
Castellanos was released by the Phillies in February just ahead of their first full-squad workout at spring training. The Phillies released him even though they owed him $20 million for the final season of a $100 million, five-year contract.
Nick Castellanos of the San Diego Padres. (Photo by Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)
The Padres took a flier on him and spent only the league minimum of around $780,000 for him this season. Castellanos never returned to his two-time All-Star form in limited action with San Diego. He hit .191 with a .560 OPS, four home runs and 20 RBIs in 39 games for the Padres.
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Castellanos spent four seasons with the Phillies but was not in the lineup for his return game in Philadelphia's 3-2 win on Tuesday night. He tipped his cap toward cheering fans after a short video tribute that highlighted some of his sliding catches from his time with the Phillies.
The Padres selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Wednesday's game.