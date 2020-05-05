Speeding and erratic driving up during coronavirus pandemic

With less traffic on the roadways, it turns out speeding and erratic driving is actually on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve had several cases, unfortunately, where we’re had crashes, high speed complaints," Pa. State Police Trooper Jessica Tobin said.

People may be social distancing, but when some venture onto highways they’re leaving tracks.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the number of citations they’re writing is down, reflecting the lighter traffic, but in March of last year troopers wrote 123 tickets for driving 100 miles per hour or faster. In March of 2020, they handed out 131 for driving at the 100th mark or above.

"We have seen an increase in speeding as a result we are out there in full force ensuring motorists are abiding by the rules and regulations of the roads," Tobin added.

