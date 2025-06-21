4 hurt in 3 Philadelphia shootings Friday night, including young girl

article

The Brief Police say three Friday night shootings left four people with injuries. Among the injured was a 12-year-old girl, as well as two people in their 20s who are in critical condition. No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.



Philadelphia police are investigating three different shootings that left a total of four people injured late Friday night.

One shooting left a 12-year-old girl hospitalized, while two people were hurt in a shooting police say happened during a party at a short-term rental property.

What we know:

The first incident occurred shortly after 9:20 p.m. on the 1800 block of North 27th Street.

Philadelphia police responded to reports of a man shot on the highway. When police arrived on scene they found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his face and body.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

According to investigators, the victim was standing outside of a store when a dark-colored Acura vehicle parked on the block. Four Black males got out of the car and began speaking with the victim.

A short time later, a fifth male approached opened fire on the victim from close range. Investigators say one of the men who had gotten out of the Acura also began firing at the victim.

Both men then fled the scene in the Acura.

Girl, 12, grazed in North Philadelphia Shooting

Philadelphia police responded to the 2200 block of North Dehli Street around 9:47 p.m. for a report of another shooting.

Police say the girl was outside with friends when a gunman began firing down the block. The victim was grazed in her lower back and rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

The girl was treated and is currently listed in stable condition.

2 hurt in shooting after fight at rental property

Around 11:15 p.m. police began investigating a shooting on the 2300 block of North 18th Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 20-year-old woman was found to have been shot in the stomach, while an 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the face. The teen was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The second victim is in stable condition.

After a preliminary investigation, police say that a fight broke out during a party at a nearby short-term rental property and a suspect began firing into a crowd, striking both women.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and that the exact location of the party is not yet known.

What's next:

Police say no arrests have been made in any of the three shootings that happened Friday night.

What we don't know:

Investigators have shared any information on a motive in the shooting that left the young girl injured, or the shooting on North 27th Street.