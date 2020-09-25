Sports to resume for Archdiocese of Philadelphia high schools

article

The Office of Catholic Education and Faith in the Future Foundation announced that all 17 high schools can start playing sports and competing again.

The news comes a month after they initially said high schools would opt out of the entire fall season. The Archdiocese says all athletes will have to adhere to strict health and safety guidelines.

“Since the late August announcement, our school administrators have worked closely with senior leadership from the Office of Catholic Education and Faith in the Future to meticulously study pandemic metrics, guidelines, and school COVID profiles as part of our continuous assessment process. After carefully reviewing all possible factors, including the successful opening of our schools, we believe the environment has changed for the better over the past month,” says Sister Maureen L. McDermott, I.H.M., Ph.D., Superintendent of Secondary Schools.

She continued, “We understand and value the importance of athletics as part of the program of formation within our high schools. We express our gratitude to our school communities for their trust and support while we appropriately deliberated how to bring back athletic programs with a commitment to safety in these unprecedented times.”

