What will the fall bring for youth and high school sports?

Norristown School District announced they have suspended fall sports to ensure the safety of students, while others are moving forward with sports.

"We first started taking their temperature, stuff like that and making sure we’re sanitizing their hands in between innings and stuff like that game day we're using our own baseballs and the other teams using their own baseballs," baseball manager Anthony Gencarelli said.

Youth sports like travel baseball are on again and most parents say they are pleased and hope it continues safely without any spread of COVID 19.

This week, the governing body for high school sports in Pennsylvania greenlighted fall play in middle and high school. Temperatures will be taken and student athletes will be screened before every practice and every contest.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP