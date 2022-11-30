Latin superstar Bad Bunny dominates 2022 Spotify, Pandora and Apple ‘best-of’ lists

article

It’s been quite a year for Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and rapper is this year’s most streamed artist in the world on Spotify for the third year in a row, according to Spotify Wrapped 2022. He also had the most songs on Pandora’s "Thumb Hundred" list and was crowned Apple Music’s "Artist of the Year" in early November.

Bad Bunny, who won a Grammy and took home another five Latin Grammy Awards, had the year’s top-seller and the first all-Spanish language to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. This year, he also became the only artist in history to put on two separate $100-million tours in less than 12 months with his "El Último Tour Del Mundo" and "World’s Hottest Tour."

Spotify Wrapped 2022

Large scale advertising poster for the new Taylow Swift album 'Midnights' outside the HMV The Vault record shop on 23rd November 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Bad Bunny’s "threepeat" for top honors on Spotify is a first for the music streaming service, but Taylor Swift topped the list of artists whose songs were most frequently shared to social media. She was also the top artist in Australia, the U.K., Ireland, Malaysia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

The other musicians capping off the top 5 are Drake, The Weeknd and K-pop sensation BTS.

RELATED: Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here -- How to see your most listened to songs

Harry Styles’ hit "As it Was" is the most streamed song of 2022 on Spotify, and his album "Harry’s House" was the second-most streamed globally behind Bad Bunny’s "Un Verano Sin Ti."

Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

Drake

The Weeknd

BTS

Most-Streamed Artists in the U.S.

Drake

Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny

Kanye West

The Weeknd

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

Harry’s House by Harry Styles

SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

= by Ed Sheeran

Planet Her by Doja Cat

Most-Streamed Albums in the U.S.

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen

Midnights by Taylor Swift

SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

"As It Was" by Harry Styles

"Heat Waves" by Glass Animals

"STAY (with Justin Bieber)" by The Kid LAROI

"Me Porto Bonito" by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleon

"Tití Me Preguntó" by Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Songs in the U.S.

"As It Was" by Harry Styles

"Heat Waves" by Glass Animals

"Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy

"Me Porto Bonito" by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleon

"First Class" by Jack Harlow

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

The Joe Rogan Experience

Call Her Daddy

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Case 63 (All Languages)

Crime Junkie

Most Popular Podcasts in the U.S.

The Joe Rogan Experience

Call Her Daddy

Crime Junkie

The Daily

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

What’s new on Spotify Wrapped in 2022

(Spotify)

When you open the Spotify app on your Apple or android, the 2022 Wrapped icon should appear on your home screen. From there, you’ll see your most played songs, genres, and even styles like upbeat, mellow, etc. Spotify will also create a personalized "Wrapped" playlist you can add to your library.

This year, Spotify has added an interactive "wrapped" story that shows how your music taste evolves throughout the day, i.e. your moods and vibes from morning, noon and night.

You’ll also be labeled as one of 16 "listening personalities" at the end of your Wrapped story based on your listening patterns throughout the year. Among them are labels like "Adventurer," "Early Adopter," "Deep Diver," "Devotee" and more.

Pandora Thumb Hundred 2022

Rapper Future (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Rapper Future took home the top spot on Pandora’s top 100 "most-loved" songs of 2022 with "WAIT FOR U" featuring Drake and Tems.

Bad Bunny has five songs on the top Thumb Hundred list, the most of any artist.

Pandora’s top 20 songs of 2022:

WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems) - Future PROVENZA - Karol G TO THE MOON - Jnr Choi I Hate U - SZA Do We Have A Problem? - Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby As It Was - Harry Styles First Class - Jack Harlow Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone Hate Our Love - Queen Naija & Big Sean You Proof - Morgan Wallen DFMU - Ella Mai We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast I Like You (A Happier Song) (feat. Doja Cat) - Post Malone Rock and A Hard Place - Bailey Zimmerman Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage) - Drake MAMIII - Becky G & Karol G AA - Walker Hayes Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

You can see the full list here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.