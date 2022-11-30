Latin superstar Bad Bunny dominates 2022 Spotify, Pandora and Apple ‘best-of’ lists
It’s been quite a year for Bad Bunny.
The Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and rapper is this year’s most streamed artist in the world on Spotify for the third year in a row, according to Spotify Wrapped 2022. He also had the most songs on Pandora’s "Thumb Hundred" list and was crowned Apple Music’s "Artist of the Year" in early November.
Bad Bunny, who won a Grammy and took home another five Latin Grammy Awards, had the year’s top-seller and the first all-Spanish language to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. This year, he also became the only artist in history to put on two separate $100-million tours in less than 12 months with his "El Último Tour Del Mundo" and "World’s Hottest Tour."
Spotify Wrapped 2022
Large scale advertising poster for the new Taylow Swift album 'Midnights' outside the HMV The Vault record shop on 23rd November 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
Bad Bunny’s "threepeat" for top honors on Spotify is a first for the music streaming service, but Taylor Swift topped the list of artists whose songs were most frequently shared to social media. She was also the top artist in Australia, the U.K., Ireland, Malaysia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.
The other musicians capping off the top 5 are Drake, The Weeknd and K-pop sensation BTS.
RELATED: Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here -- How to see your most listened to songs
Harry Styles’ hit "As it Was" is the most streamed song of 2022 on Spotify, and his album "Harry’s House" was the second-most streamed globally behind Bad Bunny’s "Un Verano Sin Ti."
Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artists Globally
Bad Bunny
Taylor Swift
Drake
The Weeknd
BTS
Most-Streamed Artists in the U.S.
Drake
Taylor Swift
Bad Bunny
Kanye West
The Weeknd
Most-Streamed Albums Globally
Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
Harry’s House by Harry Styles
SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo
= by Ed Sheeran
Planet Her by Doja Cat
Most-Streamed Albums in the U.S.
Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
Harry’s House by Harry Styles
Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen
Midnights by Taylor Swift
SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo
Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Most-Streamed Songs Globally
"As It Was" by Harry Styles
"Heat Waves" by Glass Animals
"STAY (with Justin Bieber)" by The Kid LAROI
"Me Porto Bonito" by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleon
"Tití Me Preguntó" by Bad Bunny
Most-Streamed Songs in the U.S.
"As It Was" by Harry Styles
"Heat Waves" by Glass Animals
"Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy
"Me Porto Bonito" by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleon
"First Class" by Jack Harlow
Most Popular Podcasts Globally
The Joe Rogan Experience
Call Her Daddy
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Case 63 (All Languages)
Crime Junkie
Most Popular Podcasts in the U.S.
The Joe Rogan Experience
Call Her Daddy
Crime Junkie
The Daily
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
What’s new on Spotify Wrapped in 2022
(Spotify)
When you open the Spotify app on your Apple or android, the 2022 Wrapped icon should appear on your home screen. From there, you’ll see your most played songs, genres, and even styles like upbeat, mellow, etc. Spotify will also create a personalized "Wrapped" playlist you can add to your library.
This year, Spotify has added an interactive "wrapped" story that shows how your music taste evolves throughout the day, i.e. your moods and vibes from morning, noon and night.
You’ll also be labeled as one of 16 "listening personalities" at the end of your Wrapped story based on your listening patterns throughout the year. Among them are labels like "Adventurer," "Early Adopter," "Deep Diver," "Devotee" and more.
Pandora Thumb Hundred 2022
Rapper Future (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Rapper Future took home the top spot on Pandora’s top 100 "most-loved" songs of 2022 with "WAIT FOR U" featuring Drake and Tems.
Bad Bunny has five songs on the top Thumb Hundred list, the most of any artist.
Pandora’s top 20 songs of 2022:
- WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems) - Future
- PROVENZA - Karol G
- TO THE MOON - Jnr Choi
- I Hate U - SZA
- Do We Have A Problem? - Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby
- As It Was - Harry Styles
- First Class - Jack Harlow
- Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- Hate Our Love - Queen Naija & Big Sean
- You Proof - Morgan Wallen
- DFMU - Ella Mai
- We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast
- I Like You (A Happier Song) (feat. Doja Cat) - Post Malone
- Rock and A Hard Place - Bailey Zimmerman
- Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
- Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage) - Drake
- MAMIII - Becky G & Karol G
- AA - Walker Hayes
- Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long
- She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
You can see the full list here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.