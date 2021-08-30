Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Squirrel stashes nuts in Minnesota officer's squad

Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
FOX 9
squirrel stashes nuts in squad article

A squirrel stashed many nuts in a Pine county Sheriff's Office squad car.

(FOX 9) - An officer made a surprising discovery in his squad Monday after a squirrel jumped from underneath his computer and onto the dash.

According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, the officer was driving down the road when the squirrel popped out from underneath the computer and jumped onto the dash before running along the driver's side window. He then went somewhere behind the officer.

When the officer pulled over and looked for the squirrel, he couldn't find it. Then, he discovered the squirrel's very large stash of nuts in the back of the squad.

It is common for squirrels to store food in areas like cars as they are preparing for winter.