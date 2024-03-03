St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral appoints new Dean in rare occasion

The Greek Orthodox Community is feeling a sense of pride and excitement as Reverend Father Anastasios Bourantas has been appointed Dean of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

It's a rare occasion that only happens once every 15 to 20 years.

Bourantas lead his first Divine Liturgy Sunday.

"It was an honor today to be around the good people of Philadelphia. I do feel very welcomed and very inspired." said Bourantas.



Sunday marks another milestone in his journey as one of the most well respected and well liked Greek orthodox priests in the holy archdiocese of America.

He's led congregations in places like Maryland, New York, and Delaware for nearly 30 years.

"We are a place of hope. We need to be encouraging and accepting of all people because we are a hurting world, and we are a world that needs embracing." said Bourantas.



Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, who was in attendance, couldn't agree more with his sentiment.



"He acknowledges we have work to do here but said he would be a part of it. It was a warm spirit here (Sunday) and its not something you can communicate but if you were here, you would've felt that.



Born in Greece, Father Anastasios has been instrumental in establishing youth programs across Eastern Europe and the Balkans as the youth and young adult ministry director for the archdiocese.

Now, he's hoping to bring that same energy to the table among leaders in Philadelphia.



"Mayor Cherelle Parker and all the spiritual leaders need to join together because we need to be united as one." said Bourantas.