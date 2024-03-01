Philadelphia snow forecast: Possible snow for next weekend in time for clock change

article

It may be the start of "meteorological" spring, but don't think we're done with snow just yet.

The future radars we use to forecast in the FOX 29 Weather Authority Weather Center have been eyeing up some snow for next weekend.

Next weekend also happens to be the clock change. We go from a 6:00 p.m. sunset on Saturday to a 7:02 p.m. sunset on Sunday after we spring forward.

And the American future radar is springing some snow on us for next Sunday, March 10.

This model has had snow for next weekend for a few days now. That's the first thing we look for when we're considering if we buy the idea of a snowstorm or not this far out in time.

The American has shown this storm since the middle of the week, so we can check off that box of consistency on each run of the future radar.

The next thing we look for is whether other future radars also show the snow?

We can check off that box, sort of.

The Canadian future radar also shows the snow for Sunday, March 10. But, the European future radar does not. That European future radar has some snow in the morning on Monday, March 11, and then changes everything over to rain for the Delaware Valley.

But the fact that all three future radars are picking up on snow around next weekend has our attention, and it helps our odds of actually getting the snow.

Too early to tell if we do get it.

We'll be watching to see if all three of those future radars continue to keep some snow in the forecast.