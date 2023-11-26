Stabbing at Philadelphia prison sends one person to hospital: police

Philadelphia police say a man was stabbed twice during an incident at one of the city's prisons Sunday afternoon.

The stabbing happened at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg just after 1 p.m.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed once in the back and once in the chest, according to authorities.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Police have yet to release details about what led to the stabbing, or if the victim was an inmate.

No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests made at this time.