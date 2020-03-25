Starbucks offers free coffee to healthcare workers and first responders during coronavirus pandemic

article

Starbucks is giving away free coffee to healthcare workers and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Any healthcare worker, paramedic, officer or firefighter will receive a free tall brewed coffee, available hot or iced, from now until May 3.

Occupations that qualify for the offer include doctors, nurses, hospital staff and medical researchers, as well as police officers, firefighters and paramedics.

Starbucks says the company is also donating $500,000 to first responders in the United States.

Half of that will be earmarked for 50,000 care packages for healthcare workers, while the other half will pay for personal protective medical equipment and other essential items.



