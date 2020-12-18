State police investigating weekend shooting on I-95 near Girard Ave. exit

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an attempted homicide they say occurred on a Philadelphia highway last weekend.

Troopers responded to I-95 southbound near the Girard Avenue exit Sunday shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving injuries.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found a victim on the highway and determined he had been shot.

Police are now looking for information about the shooting and say the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan that fled the scene south on I-95. The victim had been driving a red Subaru hatchback that sustained damage to the driver side door.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

