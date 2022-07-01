State Police: Motorcyclist killed on NJ Turnpike while attempting to cross highway
article
NEW JERSEY - A motorcyclist died after he was hit by a car while attempting to cross the NJ turnpike, according to New Jersey State Police.
Troopers say 48-year-old Andrew Aaron of Glenolden, Pennsylvania was operating a Harley Davidson southbound on the NJ Turnpike.
According to authorities, Aaron lost control of the motorcycle, struck a guardrail and ended up on the left shoulder of the highway.
The man ran across both lanes and was struck by a Lexus traveling in the right lane, police say.
Authorities say he did not survive the injuries sustained in the crash.
NJ State Police say the crash remains under investigation.