'Stay hydrated': High school football teams staying safe during scorching summer practices

High school football teams are back in full pads as they get ready for the start of the season, and temperatures are at an all-time high.

Monday was the hottest day since one local high school added pads back into the mix.

"We just got to make sure we hydrate them a lot, and we don’t want to, especially now, there’s no reason to work these guys, so we’re losing them before the season even starts," said Davis Chubb, head coach of Upper Merion Area High School football team.

The team plays on a turf field, which is hotter than grass fields.

Head Athletic Trainer Kristen Gaucker takes the wet bulb temperature several times to ensure it is safe for the student athletes.

"It takes into account the heat and humidity to help us determine if it’s too hot for the players out here," said Gaucker. "The heat index right now is 94 degrees on the turf, so it’s a little toasty."

Last week football teams followed pre-season heat acclimatization guidelines to slowly get athletes used to the high temperatures and humidity while wearing partial gear.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Association said heat related illnesses and deaths are preventable.

"Heat-related deaths are preventable as long as everybody’s educated, on the right page and doing the right thing for the student athlete. Knowing when to say I need to step out of this drill because I’m hot, I’m thirsty, I’m dizzy and lightheaded," said Melissa Mertz, Associate Executive Director for PIAA. "Knowing what signs to look for, making sure our coaches are educated and making sure our players are educated."

There are over 70 student athletes on the football roster this season and senior football players say they are leading by example, both on and off the field.

"I’ve been telling them stay hydrated, make sure you’re eating what you’re needing to be eating. I did this for four years and it’s not easy. Right now, we’re just football and heat. We’re used to it you know just got to give it your all," said Elijah Davis, a senior football player.

"It’s hot out here, but we got to be ready for it now. I mean we got games that are going to last two hours this season, some that go into overtime, last two and a half or maybe three. It depends on the game. If we can withstand this, we can with stand anything," said senior football player Mike Scavello.