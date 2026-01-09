Stolen U-Haul prompts police chase through Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood

The Brief A stolen U-Haul led police on a chase through Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood. The pursuit began just before 6:00 p.m. and was called off due to safety concerns. The suspect was eventually found on foot and taken into custody.



A stolen U-Haul truck led police on a chaotic chase through the Mayfair neighborhood.

Police pursuit in Mayfair

What we know:

Philadelphia police say they spotted the stolen U-Haul just before 6:00 p.m. and attempted to stop it.

The chase was initiated but quickly called off as it became too dangerous.

Despite police backing off, they say the driver continued to drive erratically, hitting several cars.

Police say the chase was briefly restarted but called off again.

Eventually, police found the U-Haul abandoned at Enfield and Ditman.

Shortly after, the suspect was located on foot and taken into custody.

One officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the charges they may face.