Weather Authority: Stretch of above-average temperatures continues ahead of midweek thunderstorms

Tuesday is set to be another warm day in the Delaware Valley, with above-average temperatures that will stretch for several days.

According to FOX 29's Sue Serio, the National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down in the area on Saturday.

Morning temperatures are starting in the 50s on Tuesday and set to reach the 70s thanks to the addition of sunshine.

Similar temperatures and conditions will move through the area Wednesday, forecasters say.

Looking ahead, Thursday is the Phillies' home opener, but the game could be impacted by thunderstorms.

Thursday will also be the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures slated to reach the 80s.

After Thursday, Easter weekend will be much cooler but will have sunshine before temperatures bounce back.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: High: 74, Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: High: 76, Low: 58

THURSDAY: High: 82, Low: 62

FRIDAY: High: 60, Low: 50

SATURDAY: High: 55, Low: 42

SUNDAY: High: 63, Low: 39

MONDAY: High: 66, Low: 42